LONDON Jan 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 10.95 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,053.63 on Tuesday, hampered by profit taking in mining stocks ahead of a glut of economic data from China over the next two weeks, and as the U.S. corporate earnings season moved into focus.

* Alcoa, the largest aluminium producer in the United States, posted in-line fourth-quarter earnings after the U.S. close on Tuesday and offered a positive outlook for 2013, but it kept a cautious tone as worries lingered over a looming U.S. budget confrontation.

* J SAINSBURY - Britain's No. 3 supermarket met forecasts for underlying sales in the Christmas quarter, though growth did slow from its first half in a highly promotional festive market.

* AVIVA - The firm has raised 353 million pounds from the sale of its remaining stake in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd, a disposal intended to help turn around the flagging share price of Britain's second biggest insurer.

* TED BAKER - The designer clothing brand said retail sales were up 20.9 percent for the eight weeks to Jan 5. The firm appoints David Bernstein as its non-executive chairman.

* GREGGS - Britain's largest seller of food on the go said total sales in the five weeks to Jan 5 were up 4.3 percent, while like-for-like sales were down 2.9 percent.

* ENTERPRISE INNS, PUNCH TAVERNS - The pair may be in the line of fire after Business Secretary Vince Cable declared war on pub companies who are exploiting their tenants, the Daily Telegraph said.

* MAN GROUP - The hedge fund said it would be making changes at its GLG unit, the London-based hedge fund it bought in 2010, the Financial Times said.

* Ex-dividend factors will knock 0.23 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with British Land trading without its dividend attractions.

* British shop price inflation stayed at 1.5 percent for the third month runnning in December, holding at its highest rate since May, as Christmas offers on clothes and electrical goods softened the impact of rising food prices.

* In terms of other domestic economic data, UK trade balance figures for November are due at 0930 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, the U.S. weekly mortgage index is due at 1200 GMT.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134