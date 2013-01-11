LONDONJan 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 to 17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street on heightened optimism over global growth prospects. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed above the 6,100 resistance level for the first time since May 22 2008 on Thursday, ending up 2.86 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,101.51, having seen some late profit-taking erased in the closing auction.

* U.S. blue chips closed 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, having been flat at London's close, with upbeat China trade data improving the global growth outlook.

* Asian stock markets were lower on Friday after data showed a pick-up in Chinese inflation as food prices accelerate, although underlying sentiment was supported by recent indications of the improving growth outlook for global economies.

* TULLOW OIL - Europe's biggest independent oil and gas company said it plans a busy start to the year for drilling news as its main African producing field, the Jubilee field in Ghana, ramps up to full capacity. In a trading statement, Tullow also said it would write off $219 million dollars for dry holes and licence relinquishments in the second-half results.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The oil major may have moved an oil rig that ran aground off Alaska last week partly to avoid millions of dollars in taxes, U.S. lawmaker Ed Markey said, raising even more questions about the company's decision on the timing of the move. [ID: nL1E9CA720]

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - RBS is considering recouping half of its imminent regulatory penalty for Libor abuses from the 2012 bonus pool of its investment bankers, the Financial Times said. [ID: nL5E9CB011]

* WPP GROUP - Channel 4 has ended a dispute with WPP, its biggest advertiser, which was costing the broadcaster up to 5 million pounds a week in lost revenue, the Independent said.

* MARKS & SPENCER - Marc Bolland has pledged to stay on as the retailer's chief executive in a year's time, despite facing growing pressure after poor Christmas clothing sales, the Financial Times said.

* LAIRD - The engineer said it is well placed to meet its expectations for 2012 and reaffirmed its intention to recommend a total dividend of 10 pence for the year.

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM - The comparison website firm said it expects full year adjusted revenues to increase by around 15 percent to 204.5 million pounds, with full year adjusted EBITDA seen at around 66.0 million pounds, an increase of approximately 26 percent, and trading in the fourth-quarter was satisfactory.

* THEO FENNELL - The upmarket jeweller said it experienced a disappointing Christmas trading period, due to a challenging UK consumer market, and as a results its full year results for the year ending March 31 2013 will be materially below management expectations.

* MECOM GROUP - The European media group said its full-year results are expected to be in line with guidance already given, with adjusted earnings per share from on-going operations to be approximately 24 euro cents. The firm also said expressions of interest have been received for its entire Danish operations, while in Poland, the group has also received a number of offers for its operations.

* AGA RANGEMASTER GROUP - The cooker manufacturer said it expects 2012 profit before non-recurring costs, finance costs and tax to be ahead again, with 2013 to see continued cost reduction measures in response to demand levels.

* POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS - The fund manager said, as at Dec 31 2012, its assets under management were $6.02 billion, up 18 percent from that reported at March 31 2012, with a further $518 million of net inflows in its third quarter.

* CENTAUR MEDIA - The publishing group said it expects to report results in line with the board's expectations.

* STANLEY GIBBONS - The stamp and coin collecting firm anticipates profitability for the year to be in line with market expectations, and it expects the current heightened interest in collectibles as an alternative asset class to increase further in 2013.

* Data for British industrial and manufacturing output for November will be released at 0930 GMT, with a 0.8 percent month-on-month rise forecast in industrial output, after a -0.8 decline in November, and manufacturing output seen up 0.5 percent following a -1.3 percent fall in the previous month.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. international trade data for November will be released at 1330 GMT, with a deficit of $41.30 billion forecast, down from a $42.24 billion trade gap in October. December U.S. export and import prices will also be released at 1330 GMT, with December's Federal Budget due after the London close at 1900 GMT.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins,; editing by Tricia Wright)