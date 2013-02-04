European shares inch higher, masking big moves from Adidas, EDF
* Banks supported by U.S. interest rate expectations
LONDON Feb 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 8 points higher, or up 0.13 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street and in Asia after U.S. macro data showed the world's biggest economy continues to recover.
* Healthcare stocks slide again following Trump comments
LONDON, March 8 European shares traded flat on Wednesday in early deals, the modest move masking significant results-driven gains from German sportswear company Adidas and British security company G4S among others, on a busy day for European earnings.