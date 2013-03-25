LONDON, March 25 Britain's FTSE 100
index is seen opening 33 to 39 points higher, or as much as 0.6
* The market is expected to react positively after Cyprus
reached a deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro
bailout. As part of the plan, Cyprus will shut down its second
largest bank, Popular Bank of Cyprus, and inflict
heavy losses on uninsured depositors.
* The FTSE 100 index closed up 4.21 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,392.76 points on Friday.
* Vittorio Colao doesn't want to be the third Vodafone boss
to be stumped by its seemingly intractable U.S. 'problem'. He
is exploring what to do with the one remaining asset he does not
control - the stake in U.S. operator Verizon Wireless, which
makes up about 75 percent of the firm's value.
* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker has settled a legal
fight over its top-selling cholesterol drug Crestor with
generics companies, protecting revenues in the all-important
U.S. market until 2016.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners and Royal Bank of Scotland sold a combined $528
million stake in Hong Kong-listed luggage maker Samsonite
International, according to a term sheet seen by
Reuters on Monday.
* SCHRODERS - Fund manager Schroders said on Monday
it had agreed a deal with Cazenove Capital to buy its smaller
rival for around 424 million pounds ($646 million) as part of
its strategy to grow its private banking business.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - The company pulled in
3.5 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) of net new money in the first
two months of the year, as clients rushed to gain access to
rallying stock markets.
* CENTRICA - The company signs a long-term North
American LNG export contract with Cheniere.
* DIPLOMA - The company estimates its first-half
revenue to grow 10 percent and underlying first-half revenue to
increase by 3 percent.
* London copper rose on Monday after Cyprus reached an
outline deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro
bailout, boosting appetite for risky assets and soothing
concerns over the impact of a euro zone default on demand for
metals.
