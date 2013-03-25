LONDON, March 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 to 39 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The market is expected to react positively after Cyprus reached a deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro bailout. As part of the plan, Cyprus will shut down its second largest bank, Popular Bank of Cyprus, and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors.

* The FTSE 100 index closed up 4.21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,392.76 points on Friday.

* Vittorio Colao doesn't want to be the third Vodafone boss to be stumped by its seemingly intractable U.S. 'problem'. He is exploring what to do with the one remaining asset he does not control - the stake in U.S. operator Verizon Wireless, which makes up about 75 percent of the firm's value.

* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker has settled a legal fight over its top-selling cholesterol drug Crestor with generics companies, protecting revenues in the all-important U.S. market until 2016.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Royal Bank of Scotland sold a combined $528 million stake in Hong Kong-listed luggage maker Samsonite International, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

* SCHRODERS - Fund manager Schroders said on Monday it had agreed a deal with Cazenove Capital to buy its smaller rival for around 424 million pounds ($646 million) as part of its strategy to grow its private banking business.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - The company pulled in 3.5 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) of net new money in the first two months of the year, as clients rushed to gain access to rallying stock markets.

* CENTRICA - The company signs a long-term North American LNG export contract with Cheniere.

* DIPLOMA - The company estimates its first-half revenue to grow 10 percent and underlying first-half revenue to increase by 3 percent.

* London copper rose on Monday after Cyprus reached an outline deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro bailout, boosting appetite for risky assets and soothing concerns over the impact of a euro zone default on demand for metals.

