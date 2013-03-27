LONDON, March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up between 12 and 20 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures on the index firming by 0.3 percent ahead of the open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 20.99 points higher on Tuesday, a 0.3 percent rise, at 6,399.37 points, as traders latched on to encouraging data from the United States while awaiting further news about the wider implications of a Cyprus bailout.

* The FTSE is expected to rise further in line the United States, where the Dow Jones industrial average hit a fresh record close and the S&P 500 came within striking distance of its all-time closing high, after data showed U.S. single-family home prices rose in January at the fastest pace in more than six years, while durable goods orders surged in February.

* Ex-divs are set to shave 3.1 points off the index on Wednesday, with British Land, B Sky B, Prudential, Schroders and Smiths Group all trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout.

* Cyprus will be in focus on Wednesday for the eighth session in a row, with the country is expected to complete capital control measures to prevent a run on the banks by depositors anxious about their savings following a controversial bailout package with international lenders. Cypriot banks are due to reopen on Thursday.

* BANKS - Britain's banks discover on Wednesday how much extra capital they need to keep regulators happy when the outcome of an inquiry into their financial health is revealed.

* TUI TRAVEL - TUI Travel expects underlying profit growth to be towards the top end of guidance, with rising summer bookings underpinning strong trading momentum continuing into the start of the year.

* CENTAMIN - Centamin reports basic earnings per share of 18.27 cents, up 2 percent on the prior year.

* JOHN WOOD GROUP - The energy services firm gets a significant three year North Sea contract extension from CNR International.

* ENQUEST - EnQuest reports a 90 percent rise in profits, saying that its Kraken development is on schedule for the submission of the field development plan ('fdp') in Q2 2013.

* On the data front, there are French and UK GDP figures, Italian, Spanish and Swedish Retail sales, and Swedish and euro zone confidence numbers. Germany's GfK Consumer Sentiment number came in at 5.9, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous figure.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)