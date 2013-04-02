LONDON, April 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 13 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent down, with sentiment dented by weak U.S. manufacturing data, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 24.18 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,411.74 points on Thursday, with the market matching its record streak of monthly gains.

* Copper dropped more than 1 percent on Tuesday to its lowest in more than seven months after factory reports from the United States and China showed stuttering growth momentum in the top two markets for metals.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK mortgage lending data is due out at 0830 GMT, while U.S. factory orders data is due out at 1400 GMT.

* GLENCORE /XSTRATA : Glencore said on Tuesday it had extended again the date by which it expects to close its merger with Xstrata to May 2, due to the ongoing investigation into the deal in China.

* EVRAZ : Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday it had acquired a controlling stake in an iron ore project in Russia's far-Eastern Yakutia region for 4.95 billion roubles ($159 million).

* ASTRAZENECA : A U.S. court said one Pulmicourt patent was invalid.

* BHP BILLITON : Exxon Mobil and BHP Billiton are planning to build the world's largest floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel in offshore northwestern Australia, Exxon said in a filing with Australia's environment department on Tuesday.

* STOBART : The logistics group said its executive chairman was stepping down and added it expected results slightly ahead of market forecasts.

* BANK OF ENGLAND/CYPRUS: Britain's banking supervisor said on Tuesday that all deposits at Cyprus Popular Bank UK, operating under the name of Laiki Bank UK, will be transferred to the Bank of Cyprus UK and protected under Britain's rules.

* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto's loss-making aluminium smelter in New Zealand, which wants a government break on its electricity bill to stay afloat, must learn to "stand on its own two feet," New Zealand Prime Minister John Key said after the firm rejected a short-term subsidy offer.

* BP : The administrator of BP Plc's settlement with thousands of people and businesses who sued over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill urged a federal judge on Monday to end the company's lawsuit over how he determines damages claims.

* Britain's financial services sector took on new staff in the first quarter with more gains expected, a business survey said, signalling that a prolonged period of job losses may be ending.

* Export orders with British firms rose strongly in the first three months of 2013 and confidence about the next 12 months has picked up, the country's largest business survey showed on Tuesday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 31.1197 Russian roubles)