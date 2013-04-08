LONDON, April 8 Futures on Britain's top index rose 0.4
percent ahead of market open on Monday. For more on the factors affecting
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 94.34 points lower on
Friday at 6249.78. Britain's top share index posted its worst weekly loss since
November after falling for a third straight session on Friday when weak U.S.
jobs data dampened expectations of steady recovery in the world's largest
economy.
* BANKS - Big bank depositors could take a hit under planned European Union
law if a bank fails, the EU's economic affairs chief Olli Rehn said on Saturday,
but noted that Cyprus's bailout model was exceptional.
* BP - A U.S. judge's ruling Friday against BP means the company can
proceed with its appeal of the way a court-appointed administrator apportions
payments for claims related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, some of which
BP called "absurd."
* TESCO - The Telegraph reports that the food retailer is facing a
bill of about 1 billion pounds ($1.54 billion) to quit its loss-making Fresh &
Easy business in the US.
* British businesses expect to increase hiring over the next six months but
do not anticipate overall growth in the nation's economy, a survey showed on
Monday. An optimism index from accountancy firm BDO, which measures business
performance expectations two quarters ahead, rose to 92.2 in March from 90.6 in
February.
* CAIRN ENERGY - Bid rumours are mounting in the oil and gas
explorer after David Einhorn, who runs the 5 billion pound hedge fund Greenlight
Capital, took his stake in the company to 3 percent, fuelling speculation of a
1.6 billion pounds shake-up of the Edinburgh-based firm, according to the Daily
Express.
* MECOM - The publisher says that earnings are likely to fall
materially short of current market expectations if conditions do no improve.
* GEMFIELDS - The mining company sees a possible ban by the Zambian
government on the company's ability to sell its gemstones outside of the
country, potentially affecting the Kariba amethyst mine in which Gemfields has a
50 percent interest.
* FINDEL - Findel expects to report full-year results in line with
market expectations.
* FAROE PETROLEUM - Faroe Petroleum says that the Darwin exploration
well is dry.
* XCITE ENERGY - Xcite Energy reports a significant increase in
both reserves at its Bentley field and value attributable to its assets, saying
the time is right to seek partners for the project.
* WILLIAM SINCLAIR - The horticulture firm says that the beginning
of the important spring selling season has been delayed by bad weather, although
it remains confident that the industry is relatively recession resistant.
