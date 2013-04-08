LONDON, April 8 Futures on Britain's top index rose 0.4 percent ahead of market open on Monday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 94.34 points lower on Friday at 6249.78. Britain's top share index posted its worst weekly loss since November after falling for a third straight session on Friday when weak U.S. jobs data dampened expectations of steady recovery in the world's largest economy.

* BANKS - Big bank depositors could take a hit under planned European Union law if a bank fails, the EU's economic affairs chief Olli Rehn said on Saturday, but noted that Cyprus's bailout model was exceptional.

* BP - A U.S. judge's ruling Friday against BP means the company can proceed with its appeal of the way a court-appointed administrator apportions payments for claims related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, some of which BP called "absurd."

* TESCO - The Telegraph reports that the food retailer is facing a bill of about 1 billion pounds ($1.54 billion) to quit its loss-making Fresh & Easy business in the US.

* British businesses expect to increase hiring over the next six months but do not anticipate overall growth in the nation's economy, a survey showed on Monday. An optimism index from accountancy firm BDO, which measures business performance expectations two quarters ahead, rose to 92.2 in March from 90.6 in February.

* CAIRN ENERGY - Bid rumours are mounting in the oil and gas explorer after David Einhorn, who runs the 5 billion pound hedge fund Greenlight Capital, took his stake in the company to 3 percent, fuelling speculation of a 1.6 billion pounds shake-up of the Edinburgh-based firm, according to the Daily Express.

* MECOM - The publisher says that earnings are likely to fall materially short of current market expectations if conditions do no improve.

* GEMFIELDS - The mining company sees a possible ban by the Zambian government on the company's ability to sell its gemstones outside of the country, potentially affecting the Kariba amethyst mine in which Gemfields has a 50 percent interest.

* FINDEL - Findel expects to report full-year results in line with market expectations.

* FAROE PETROLEUM - Faroe Petroleum says that the Darwin exploration well is dry.

* XCITE ENERGY - Xcite Energy reports a significant increase in both reserves at its Bentley field and value attributable to its assets, saying the time is right to seek partners for the project.

* WILLIAM SINCLAIR - The horticulture firm says that the beginning of the important spring selling season has been delayed by bad weather, although it remains confident that the industry is relatively recession resistant.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Alistair Smout)