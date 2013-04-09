European shares inch higher, masking big moves from Adidas, EDF
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points, or 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 closed 27.16 points higher on Monday at 6,276.94 , as Britain's top share index halted a three-day slide on Monday as buyers took advantage of beaten-down prices to place bets on possible takeover targets and pile into defensive shares.
* China's annual consumer inflation cooled in March as food prices eased from nine-month highs and producer price deflation deepened, data showed on Tuesday, leaving policymakers room to keep monetary conditions easy and nurture a nascent recovery, potentially helping Britain's globally exposed mining stocks.
* Britain's housing market appears to be picking up due to help from a Bank of England lending scheme, with house sales at their highest level in three years and prices broadly stable, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday.
* MINERS - U.S. aluminium group Alcoa, viewed as a bellwether for the materials sector, was the first of the S&P 500 companies to report first-quarter results, posting better-than-expected quarterly profit after the Wall Street's closing bell on Monday.
* RBS - Two hedge funds which made millions of pounds shorting UK bank shares during the 2008 financial crisis are in talks to back a 1-billion-pound ($1.53 billion) bid for more than 300 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc RBS.L branches, Sky News reported.
* RIO TINTO - A row over demands by Rio Tinto for cheaper electricity to help keep its New Zealand aluminium smelter afloat is clouding government efforts to raise up to NZ$6.1 billion ($5.1 billion) by privatising the country's power companies.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL <RDSa.L - Royal Dutch Shell Plc.'s U.S. subsidiary on Monday boosted the estimate of how much crude oil was released by a leak from its West Columbia pipeline in east Houston, the company said. Shell Oil Co. said 940 barrels of crude are estimated to have leaked, having previously estimated a release of 700 barrels of crude.
* TELECOMS AND MEDIA - Telecoms giant BT could force BSkyB to carry adverts for its new rival sports channels, as the battle between the two media behemoths intensifies, the Telegraph reports.
* ICAP - ICAP is implicated in an investigation by the top U.S. derivatives regulator into a widely used benchmark for swaps, the trade body overseeing the rate said, dealing a further blow to the market after the sprawling Libor probe.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC announces preliminary results
JKX OIL & GAS PLC reports preliminary results
LOMBARD MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES PLC gives final results
NETPLAY TV PLC reports preliminary results
ROBERT WALTERS PLC provides a trading update for the first quarter
SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC announces preliminary results
VICTREX PLC gives a trading update
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Financial Times
* Banks supported by U.S. interest rate expectations (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, March 8 European shares traded flat on Wednesday in early deals, the modest move masking significant results-driven gains from German sportswear company Adidas and British security company G4S among others, on a busy day for European earnings.