LONDON, April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open 31 to 32 points lower, or as much as 0.50 percent down, on Friday according to financial bookmakers.

* Britain's top share index rose for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, helped by a surge in retailer Marks & Spencer and financial stocks as well as by strong data on the U.S. economy.

The FTSE 100 closed up 28.77 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,416.14 points, having extended gains in the afternoon after better-than-expected jobless claims data from the United States, the world's largest economy

* XSTRATA : The miner and Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled the first Japanese annual coal import contract for the fiscal year beginning April 1 at $95 per tonne, sources said on Friday, down about $20 from a year earlier.

* RIO TINTO : The global miner said on Thursday that it had suspended work at its Bingham Canyon mine near Salt Lake City, Utah, after a land slide late on Wednesday.

* CPP Group : The firm announced late on Thursday a further one week extension to the maturity of the group's revolving credit facility to 19 April 2013 as it continues discussions with its existing lenders and others in relation to a number of financing and strategic options.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

TRADING UPDATE

Aggreko, temporary power provider

XP Power, maker of power control components to the electronics industry

AGM

AFC Energy, the industrial fuel cell power company,

