LONDON, April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open 31 to
32 points lower, or as much as 0.50 percent down, on Friday according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* Britain's top share index rose for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday,
helped by a surge in retailer Marks & Spencer and financial stocks as
well as by strong data on the U.S. economy.
The FTSE 100 closed up 28.77 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,416.14 points,
having extended gains in the afternoon after better-than-expected jobless claims
data from the United States, the world's largest economy
* Fallout from the messy bailout of Cyprus will top the agenda of a two-day
EU finance ministers meeting in Dublin beginning on Friday, with focus also on
growing German reluctance over euro zone banking reform.
* XSTRATA : The miner and Tohoku Electric Power Co have
settled the first Japanese annual coal import contract for the fiscal year
beginning April 1 at $95 per tonne, sources said on Friday, down about $20 from
a year earlier.
* RIO TINTO : The global miner said on Thursday that it had suspended
work at its Bingham Canyon mine near Salt Lake City, Utah, after a land slide
late on Wednesday.
AGGREKO : The temporary power provider said trading in the first
quarter had been in line with its expectations with underlying group revenues
growing by 8 percent, while expectations for the year remain unchanged.
* SEGRO : The owner, asset manager and developer of modern
warehousing, light industrial and data centre properties, acquires prime
warehouses in Warsaw for 43.2 million euros ($56.71 million) from AREA Property
Partners and Apollo-Rida Poland.
* MARSHALLS : The hard landscaping specialist announced the sale of
its quarries and associated aggregates business to Breedon Aggregates
for a consideration of up to 19 million pounds ($29.25 million).
* CPP Group : The firm announced late on Thursday a further one week
extension to the maturity of the group's revolving credit facility to 19 April
2013 as it continues discussions with its existing lenders and others in
relation to a number of financing and strategic options.
* VIALOGY : Chevron has expanded the Pasadena-based energy technology
company's work in the US Delaware Basin, tasking the firm to precisely map
subsurface reservoirs for horizontal drilling that are well below the resolution
of 3D seismic.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.7618 euros)