LONDON, April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open 31 to 32 points lower, or as much as 0.50 percent down, on Friday according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top share index rose for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, helped by a surge in retailer Marks & Spencer and financial stocks as well as by strong data on the U.S. economy.

The FTSE 100 closed up 28.77 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,416.14 points, having extended gains in the afternoon after better-than-expected jobless claims data from the United States, the world's largest economy

* Fallout from the messy bailout of Cyprus will top the agenda of a two-day EU finance ministers meeting in Dublin beginning on Friday, with focus also on growing German reluctance over euro zone banking reform.

* XSTRATA : The miner and Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled the first Japanese annual coal import contract for the fiscal year beginning April 1 at $95 per tonne, sources said on Friday, down about $20 from a year earlier.

* RIO TINTO : The global miner said on Thursday that it had suspended work at its Bingham Canyon mine near Salt Lake City, Utah, after a land slide late on Wednesday.

AGGREKO : The temporary power provider said trading in the first quarter had been in line with its expectations with underlying group revenues growing by 8 percent, while expectations for the year remain unchanged.

* SEGRO : The owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, light industrial and data centre properties, acquires prime warehouses in Warsaw for 43.2 million euros ($56.71 million) from AREA Property Partners and Apollo-Rida Poland.

* MARSHALLS : The hard landscaping specialist announced the sale of its quarries and associated aggregates business to Breedon Aggregates for a consideration of up to 19 million pounds ($29.25 million).

* CPP Group : The firm announced late on Thursday a further one week extension to the maturity of the group's revolving credit facility to 19 April 2013 as it continues discussions with its existing lenders and others in relation to a number of financing and strategic options.

* VIALOGY : Chevron has expanded the Pasadena-based energy technology company's work in the US Delaware Basin, tasking the firm to precisely map subsurface reservoirs for horizontal drilling that are well below the resolution of 3D seismic.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.7618 euros)