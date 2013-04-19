LONDON, April 19 Futures for Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 percent early on Friday, pointing to a higher open after recent sharp declines. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted the FTSE 100 to open 10 to 12 points, or 0.2 percent, higher. The UK blue chip index closed 0.54 points lower at 6,243.67 in the previous session and is headed for its weekly loss of about 2 percent after gains in the previous week.

* Resources-related stocks will be in focus after London copper dropped below $7,000 for a second day and was on track for its biggest weekly decline since 2011, as global growth worries and a historic sell-off in gold turned investors away from commodities.

* Gold rose almost 2 percent on Friday, backed by physical buying after prices of the precious metal slid to over two-year lows this week.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : The miner posted slightly higher copper and iron ore production in the first quarter of 2013, as it rebounded from a damaging strike at its South African Kumba Iron Ore unit last year.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Friday that GlaxoSmithKline and three generic drug companies had undermined competition by striking deals that paid the generic firms not to launch cheap copies of the antidepressant paroxetine.

* WILLIAM HILL : The company said its first quarter net revenue grew by 15 percent, while operating profit was up 8 percent. The company added that it is making significant investments in marketing, technology and people to boost its share in the UK online market.

* KCELL : Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone operator KCell posted a 2.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 13.7 billion tenge ($90.4 million) on revenue up 4.0 percent to 43.05 billion.

* AVATION PLC : The company entered into an agreement to acquire an additional airbus a320-200 aircraft, which will be leased by the company to an Australian carrier for 61 months.

* SPECTRIS : The company said its sales for the three months ended on March 31 fell 8 percent.

* Brent crude climbed toward $100 a barrel on Friday, stretching its gains into a second straight session after a steep 6-day fall, although worries about higher crude output in the United States and lower global demand kept a lid on prices.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)