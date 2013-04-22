LONDON, April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 49 to 56 points, or 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to
* Britain's top share index edged higher on Friday, closing up 42.92 points,
or 0.7 percent at 6,286.59 points, its first gain in six sessions, with some
investors looking for bargains among mining and energy stocks after the recent
steep sell off on global growth concerns.
* Today's data releases include consumer confidence for April out of the
euro zone at 1400 GMT, and March's Chicago Fed National Activity Index at 1230
GMT.
* HSBC - HSBC is reviewing its operations in Iraq while continuing
to invest in Egypt despite a challenging near-term environment there, the bank's
regional chief executive said on Sunday.
* ENRC - The Kazakh miner firm has been hit by the resignation of
three senior executives and a fourth taking a leave of absence, the Financial
Times reported, saying this was the latest in a list of "long-running coporate
governance concerns".
* GLENCORE - The Guardian reported that Glencore traded with a firm
which supplies Iran's nuclear programme, though the company said it ceased
working with the firm before EU sanctions on the country kicked in.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CRESTON PLC gives a trading update
DILLISTONE GROUP PLC reports preliminary results
PETROCELTIC INTERNATIONAL PLC announces preliminary results
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC provides an update on first quarter trade
