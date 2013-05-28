LONDON May 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 48 to 57 points, or as much as 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures firming by 1 percent ahead of the
cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK stock market was closed for a public holiday on Monday. European
bourses closed higher in thin trade on Monday, recovering after recent weakness,
with the Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips adding 1.1
percent.
* The UK blue chip index was 42.45 points, or 0.6 percent, lower last
Friday, its most recent trading day, extending a pullback from 13 year highs hit
earlier in the week as fears grew that recent supportive monetary policy from
the United States might be tapered.
* Central bankers in Japan and Europe both reaffirmed their commitment to
monetary stimulus, with European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg
Asmussen on Monday pledging to stick to the kind of expansive policy that has
been a key driver of equity market gains over recent months.
* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Omthera
Pharmaceuticals for up to $443 million to build up its cardiovascular
drug business, which Britain's second biggest drugmaker has previously
identified as a priority area. AstraZeneca as also won a
temporary injunction in the US courts against the distribution of pulmicort
respules.
* DIAGEO - Diageo moved closer to taking control of India's United
Spirits Ltd on Monday after the Indian company approved the allotment
of 14.5 million shares on a preferential basis to a wholly owned unit of UK
drinks group.
* CO-OPERATIVE GROUP - Britain's Co-operative Group has named
former HSBC banker Niall Booker as the man to steer its banking arm
back to health after concerns over its capital position emerged this month.
* VICTREX - British high-tech plastics maker Victrex Plc reported a
1 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by weak demand at its orthopaedic and
dental implants business.
* AG BARR - The soft drinks company says total revenue for the 15
weeks to 12 May 2013 increased by 2.4 percent.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Alistair Smout)