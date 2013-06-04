LONDON, June 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 32 to 35 points, or as much as 0.5 percent
higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.9 percent, or
57.97 points, lower at 6,525.12 points on Monday - its lowest
closing level since ending at 6,521.46 points on May 3.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA - Two companies linked to
Chinese state-backed groups are weighing bids for Glencore
Xstrata's roughly $5 billion worth of copper mines in Peru,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* British retail sales rebounded in May, exceeding their
average growth rate over the previous year, an industry survey
showed on Tuesday in a further sign that economic recovery may
be starting to take root.
* Brent crude futures slipped below $102 a barrel on Tuesday
as weak U.S. manufacturing data stoked worries about demand
growth in the world's biggest oil consumer.
* London copper climbed for a second session on Tuesday,
underpinned by a shutdown at the world's second biggest copper
mine during seasonally strong April-June demand.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)