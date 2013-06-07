LONDON, June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 1-7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher, on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
* The UK blue chip index closed down 83.20 points, or 1.3 percent, at
6,336.11 points on Thursday - its weakest finish in a month and a half - when
the European Central Bank signalled it was in no hurry to offer more stimulus.
* Trade was likely to be choppy ahead of U.S. jobs data. Economists expected
the non-farm payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, to show job growth of 170,000 in
May, against 165,000 in April. The unemployment rate is seen steady at an almost
4-1/2-year low of 7.5 percent.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BELLWAY issues a trading update.
INVENSYS reports full-year results.
KCOM GROUP reports full-year results.
PREMIER OIL holds its annual general meeting.
STHREE issues a trading update.
