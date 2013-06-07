LONDON, June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1-7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 83.20 points, or 1.3 percent, at 6,336.11 points on Thursday - its weakest finish in a month and a half - when the European Central Bank signalled it was in no hurry to offer more stimulus.

* Trade was likely to be choppy ahead of U.S. jobs data. Economists expected the non-farm payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, to show job growth of 170,000 in May, against 165,000 in April. The unemployment rate is seen steady at an almost 4-1/2-year low of 7.5 percent.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BELLWAY issues a trading update.

INVENSYS reports full-year results.

KCOM GROUP reports full-year results.

PREMIER OIL holds its annual general meeting.

STHREE issues a trading update.

