LONDON, June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 1-7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher, on Friday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed down 83.20 points, or 1.3 percent, at
6,336.11 points on Thursday - its weakest finish in a month and a half - when
the European Central Bank signalled it was in no hurry to offer more stimulus.
* Trade was likely to be choppy ahead of U.S. jobs data. Economists expected
the non-farm payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, to show job growth of 170,000 in
May, against 165,000 in April. The unemployment rate is seen steady at an almost
4-1/2-year low of 7.5 percent.
* SPORTS DIRECT The sporting goods retailer said it would shutter 20
of its newly acquired Republic stores unless landlords Intu Properties
and Land Securities Group agreed to lower rent prices, Britain's Daily
Telegraph reported.
* BELLWAY said it has had an "encouraging" start to the second half
of the financial year.
* KCOM unveiled a 3.1 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax
profit.
* STHREE posted a 6 percent drop in first-half gross profit.
