LONDON, June 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 to 21 points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures on the index dropping 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed down 0.2 percent, or 11.54 points, on Tuesday at 6,400.45, with weakness in miners on the back of soft Chinese data only partly offset by demand for healthcare and travel shares cheapened by a recent sell-off.

* The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday and held off on taking fresh steps to calm bond market volatility, hurting the performance of Japanese blue-chip stocks on the Nikkei.

* BRITVIC, A.G. BARR - Britain's Competition Commission said on Tuesday it was inclined to allow the merger of soft drinks maker Britvic and A.G. Barr to go ahead, giving the green light to talks to form one of Europe's biggest drinks firms.

* RIO TINTO - China's state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and India's Aditya Birla Group are among companies considering bids for some of Rio Tinto Ltd's Australian coal assets, valued at an estimated $3.2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The global miner also plans to start exporting copper from the $6.2-billion Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia on Friday, according to an invitation received by Reuters, marking the opening of a mine that will eventually make up one-third of the country's economy.

* SEVERN TRENT - Two U.S. hedge fund giants have placed bold bets to profit from an attempted takeover of British water company Severn Trent. Elliott Capital Advisors and Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP built stakes in the water utility on June 7, according to public disclosures on Monday, placing the two funds within Severn Trent's top 15 investors.

* AMEC, BP - AMEC has been awarded and environmental consulting framework contract for BP worldwide projects.

* JOHN WOOD GROUP - The Group has secured its second North Sea duty holder contract extension this year. The life of field contract from Ithaca Energy is valued at appoxrimately $200 million.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA - Anglo-Swiss commodities trader Glencore Xstrata confirmed late in Monday's trade the Italian tax authorities are reviewing some transactions between its plant in Portovesme and Glencore.

* DIALIGHT - Dialight said group profit for the first half would be hit by its signals segment, but anticipated a recovery in the second half to help the group to broadly in-line full year results.

* British house prices rose at their fastest pace in nearly three years in May, a survey showed on Tuesday, as policies aimed at kick-starting the market attracted new buyers.

* British industrial output at 0830 GMT highlights a quiet day for data and company reports in Europe.

