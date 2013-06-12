LONDON, June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening down 32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Wednesday,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
* The FTSE 100 closed down 60.37 points, or 0.9
percent, at 6,340.08 on Tuesday.
* Vodafone Group has made an informal takeover bid
within the past week for Germany's biggest cable company, Kabel
Deutschland Holding AG, Bloomberg reported, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
* Copper hovered at its lowest in nearly six weeks on
concerns over slowing demand in top consumer China and the
outlook for U.S. economic stimulus.
* Brent futures dropped toward $102 a barrel after an
unexpected jump in oil inventories in the world's largest
consumer, the United States, while producer cartel OPEC and the
U.S. government both trimmed global demand forecasts.
