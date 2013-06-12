LONDON, June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* At 0629 GMT, futures for the UK's FTSE 100 were down 0.4 percent.

* The FTSE 100 closed down 60.37 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,340.08 on Tuesday.

* VODAFONE GROUP - The company has made an informal takeover bid within the past week for Germany's biggest cable company, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* J SAINSBURY - Britain's No. 3 supermarket chain met forecasts for underlying sales growth in its first quarter, outperforming major rivals with an outcome driven by growth online and in convenience stores.

* British energy watchdog Ofgem set out proposals on Wednesday for "a more level playing field" so smaller suppliers could compete with the 'big six' firms.

* BAE SYSTEMS /CENTRICA - The company has appointed Centrica's Roger Carr to be its new chairman, placing its trust in the 66-year-old British business veteran to steer Europe's biggest defence contractor through a time of shrinking budgets in the U.S. and Britain.

* ANTOFAGASTA - The miner says it is performing in line with forecasts for annual production of approximately 700,000 tonnes of copper.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA - The company has appointed former Morgan Stanley boss John Mack as an independent director as it rebuilds its board after a shareholder vote last month saw the departure of all former Xstrata directors.

* ASOS - The British online fashion retailer posted a 45 percent rise in third quarter sales, boosted by strong growth at home and abroad and demand for its cut price own brands.

* Johnson Matthey and Vodafone will go ex-dividend, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.74 points off the index.

* Copper hovered at its lowest in nearly six weeks on concerns over slowing demand in top consumer China and the outlook for U.S. economic stimulus.

* Brent futures dropped toward $102 a barrel after an unexpected jump in oil inventories in the world's largest consumer, the United States, while producer cartel OPEC and the U.S. government both trimmed global demand forecasts.

