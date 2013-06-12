LONDON, June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening down 32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Wednesday,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* At 0629 GMT, futures for the UK's FTSE 100 were
down 0.4 percent.
* The FTSE 100 closed down 60.37 points, or 0.9
percent, at 6,340.08 on Tuesday.
* VODAFONE GROUP - The company has made an informal
takeover bid within the past week for Germany's biggest cable
company, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, Bloomberg
reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* J SAINSBURY - Britain's No. 3 supermarket chain
met forecasts for underlying sales growth in its first quarter,
outperforming major rivals with an outcome driven by growth
online and in convenience stores.
* British energy watchdog Ofgem set out proposals on
Wednesday for "a more level playing field" so smaller suppliers
could compete with the 'big six' firms.
* BAE SYSTEMS /CENTRICA - The company has
appointed Centrica's Roger Carr to be its new chairman, placing
its trust in the 66-year-old British business veteran to steer
Europe's biggest defence contractor through a time of shrinking
budgets in the U.S. and Britain.
* ANTOFAGASTA - The miner says it is performing in
line with forecasts for annual production of approximately
700,000 tonnes of copper.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA - The company has appointed
former Morgan Stanley boss John Mack as an independent director
as it rebuilds its board after a shareholder vote last month saw
the departure of all former Xstrata directors.
* ASOS - The British online fashion retailer posted
a 45 percent rise in third quarter sales, boosted by strong
growth at home and abroad and demand for its cut price own
brands.
* Johnson Matthey and Vodafone will go
ex-dividend, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at
current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to
prices by market-makers would take 13.74 points off the index.
* Copper hovered at its lowest in nearly six weeks on
concerns over slowing demand in top consumer China and the
outlook for U.S. economic stimulus.
* Brent futures dropped toward $102 a barrel after an
unexpected jump in oil inventories in the world's largest
consumer, the United States, while producer cartel OPEC and the
U.S. government both trimmed global demand forecasts.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)