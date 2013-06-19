LONDON, June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 7-10 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, although the futures market firmed 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 43.72 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,374.21 on Tuesday.

* Uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon scale back the pace of its bond-buying operations was likely to keep market moves muted on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the Fed's policy meeting.

Investors' focus will be on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's news conference, half an hour after the central bank's post-meeting statement due at 1800 GMT, which could provide hints about the timing of any such reduction in purchases.

* VODAFONE : The mobile company has raised its preliminary offer to buy Germany's largest cable operator, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, a day after U.S. media group Liberty Global Plc made a rival bid, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the bid.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND, LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The fate of Britain's two state-controlled banks will become clearer on Wednesday, when finance minister George Osborne is likely to start the clock ticking for the sale of the government's stakes.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend will weigh on the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, with Experian, Land Securities, Severn Trent and United Utilities knocking around 1.8 points off the index.

* BERKELEY GROUP : Berkeley Group said its full-year pretax profit rose 26 percent.

* MICRO FOCUS : Micro Focus said revenues in the current financial year were in line with its guidance.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)