* Futures on FTSE 100 were up 0.1 percent, or 5.0 points, at 6,180.50 points by 0620 GMT. Earlier, bookmakers had forecast a mixed open, with calls ranging from 7 points higher and 17 points lower.

* The expiry of monthly and quarterly options and futures is expected to exacerbate market volatility.

* The UK blue chip index closed 189.31 points lower, or 3 percent, at 6,159.51 - leaving it at levels not seen since January and posting its biggest daily drop since September 2011.

* U.S. markets fell overnight, still smarting from news that the U.S. Federal Reserve is planning to scale bank its stimulus programme in coming months.

* London copper fell to a 20-month low on Friday before bouncing slightly, while Shanghai futures dropped more than 2 percent on fears of a slowdown in China's economic growth.

* Chinese cash rates spiked as high as 25 percent as banks scrambled to secure cash, but fears of a broader banking crisis eased on speculation the central bank had quietly added funds to the market. After the opening spike, rates sank back to under 10 percent on talk of the possible cash injection, but some smaller banks were still paying exorbitant rates.

* Greece's small Democratic Left party could pull out of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's ruling coalition after talks to resume state television broadcasts collapsed, party officials said on Thursday, plunging the nation into fresh turmoil.

* RIO TINTO - The miner's plan to start exporting copper from the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine has been delayed at the request of the Mongolian government, heightening investor concerns about the risks of mining in the country.

* ROLLS ROYCE - The company is selected by Philippine Airlines to deliver Trent 700 engines, worth $1.4 billion at list prices.

* FLYBE - The airline posts a pre-tax loss for the year and says it expects to see considerable reductions in the cost base of the business in both this year and the next.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The Daily Mail's market report cites "industry gossip" that Glaxo is lining up a $55 per share bid for U.S. firm Theravance , in which it already has a stake.

* MINERS - Societe Generale cuts its price targets and earnings projectors for a number of miners, following downward revisions to its commodity price forecasts last week.

