LONDON, June 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening flat to 4 points higher, or up 0.07 percent, on
* The UK blue chip index fell 43.34 points, or 0.7 percent,
to 6,116.17 points on Friday, the lowest seen since January. The
index recorded a fifth straight weekly loss, hit by the prospect
of a curbing of U.S. monetary stimulus.
* ENRC - The billionaire founders of ENRC are close
to finalising a buyout bid for the London-listed Kazakh miner,
valuing the troubled group at just over 3 billion pounds ($4.7
billion), below the value of a tentative proposal made in May.
* Trading in shares of Kazakhmys was suspended on
Monday afternoon pending a statement on inside information,
according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange. The company is
also listed in London.
* Rio Tinto Ltd has scrapped the proposed sale of
its $1.3 billion diamonds business, a setback for its plan to
sell a swag of mines and company stakes to tighten operations
during a global industry downturn.
* VODAFONE GROUP The British mobile firm said on
Monday said it had decided to make a takeover offer to buy
Germany's biggest cable company Kabel Deutschland.
The company declared its intention to bid for Kabel
Deutschland in a regulatory statement but did not provide any
further details. The statement said further details were
available on the Vodafone Web site.
* London copper futures dropped for a fifth session out of
six on Monday and stayed near 20-month lows, hurt by a firmer
dollar and worries over top consumer China where a liquidity
squeeze could curb demand already hit by slower economic growth.
* Brent crude futures traded below $101 a barrel on Monday,
hurt by a stronger dollar and concerns over slower growth in
demand for oil in the United States and China.
