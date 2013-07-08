LONDON, July 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 62 to 65 points higher, or up 1 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top share index slipped from one-month highs late in the session on Friday, finishing 46.15 points, or 0.7 percent, lower at 6,375.52.

* There is no important economic data due out in the UK or the United States on Monday.

* EURO ZONE: The euro zone must decide on Monday how to keep Greece on a lifeline but is divided over whether to delay aid payments to Athens in an attempt to force through unpopular reforms ranging from sacking public workers to selling state assets.

Portugal's prime minister promoted the head of the junior coalition party to be his deputy on Saturday, hoping to end a political rift that threatened to bring down the government and endanger the country's bailout.

* BP : The number of claims filed against BP Plc's oil spill compensation fund has risen by 18 percent over the last six weeks to a total of 195,403, according to the claims website - even though payouts began almost a year ago and the fund will be accepting claims until next April.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Singapore state investor Temasek has not approached the British government about buying a 4.5 billion pound ($6.70 billion) stake in part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L, industry sources told Reuters on Sunday.

* BUMI : Nat Rothschild has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate whether Bumi has made false statements to the market regarding its planned $278 million (187 million pounds) "divorce" deal from Indonesia's Bakrie family, according to the Telegraph.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BOVIS HOMES GROUP - trading update

RM - first-half results

