LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's FTSE 100 is set to rise towards three-week highs on Tuesday, with futures on the index up 32 points at 6,561.50 by 0627 GMT.

Earlier, financial bookmakers had forecast a rise of 22 to 26 points, or around 0.4 percent. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* President Barack Obama said on Monday the United States would explore Russia's potential "breakthrough" plan to put Syria's chemical weapons under international control but would keep the pressure on Damascus by asking Congress to authorize U.S. military strikes.

* Brent crude oil futures dropped to a one-week low below $113 a barrel as Russia's offer calmed fears of an imminent strike against Syria.

* British house prices recorded their fastest rise in almost seven years last month and a measure of sales volumes also jumped to a multi-year high, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* The UK blue chip index finished down 16.59 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,530.74 points on Monday, retreating from Friday's three-week highs but finding some technical support around the 30- and 50-day moving averages to cap the losses.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA - The commodities group expects at least $2 billion of synergies for next year, beating initial guidance of $500 million at the time of the takeover of miner Xstrata, and hinting at further savings ahead.

* WHITBREAD - Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator posted a 2.1 percent rise in second quarter underlying sales, helped by strong hotel demand in London.

* BARCLAYS - The bank agreed on Monday to pay $36.1 million to settle charges by Massachusetts that it hurt homeowners there by packaging subprime mortgages that the borrowers could not afford, and which violated state law, into securities.

* VODAFONE - The company is facing pressure from Kabel Deutschland's largest shareholder to raise its 7.7 billion euro ($10.1 billion) offer for Germany's largest cable company, two sources familiar with the situation said.

* ASHMORE - The fund manager, which is focused on emerging markets, said its pre-tax profit increased 6 percent in the 12 months to the end of June, beating analyst forecasts after its income from performance fees rose.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134