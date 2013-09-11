LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday, with futures down 0.1 percent by 0631 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Receding concerns about a military attack against Syria are helping to keep the UK benchmark around one-month highs, with the index on Tuesday having closed up 53.25 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,583.99 points, its highest close since August 14.

* U.S. President Barack Obama pledged on Tuesday to explore Russia's proposal for Syria to place its chemical weapons under international control and said he had asked Congress to postpone a vote on authorising military action.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Admiral Group, G4S, Hargreaves Lansdown, Land Securities and Standard Life, will trim up to 1.4 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK ILO July unemployment rate data is due at 0830 GMT, alongside August UK claimant count data.

* KINGFISHER : Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, met forecasts with a 1.6 percent fall in first-half profit as a better second quarter was not enough to fully offset the impact of poor weather in the first quarter.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : An 8.3 billion pound ($13 billion) project to build a refinery and petrochemical plant in eastern China involving Royal Dutch Shell has been shelved after losing political support, the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.

* TESCO : The retailer is to lend U.S. billionaire Ron Burkle's Yucaipa investment company 80 million pounds ($126 million) to take the loss-making Fresh & Easy stores off its hands, marking the end of a six-year attempt to crack the U.S. market.

