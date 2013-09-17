LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Tuesday, with futures off 0.2 percent by 0614 GMT before the cash market open, ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to signal the start of a scaling back of its stimulus. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index ended up 39.06 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,622.86 points on Monday, its highest close since August 2, after Lawrence Summers quit the race to head the Fed, boosting prospects of a more measured scale-back in its economic stimulus programme.

* UK August inflation data is set for release at 0830 GMT, with CPI forecast to fall to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Britain has sold a 6 percent stake in part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group, raising 3.2 billion pounds, the body that manages its shares in UK banks said on Tuesday.

The placing price was 75 pence per share, a 3 percent discount to Lloyds' closing price on Monday. The sale reduces the government's stake in Lloyds to 32.7 percent from 38.7 percent previously.

* SHIRE : The pharmaceutical firm rose on Monday amid more bid talk with as many as three rivals, including U.S. firm Bristol-Myers Squibb, being named as potential buyers, according to the Daily Express market report.

The Financial Times, meanwhile, pinned the share price move on reports that Shire was looking at a bid for U.S. drugmaker ViroPharma.

* ANGLE : The AIM-quoted biotechnology company was the subject of whispers on Monday that it had been tapped up, so far informally, by at least one potential bidder prepared to pay a rumoured price of 200 pence-per-share, although no names were mentioned, according to the Times market report.

* ENRC - The acrimonious legal dispute between ENRC and former director Sir Paul Judge intensified last night when the Kazakh miner published what it said were transcripts that showed Judge leaking confidential company information, the Guardian reported.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134