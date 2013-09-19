LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen surging 75 to 76 points, or as much as 1.1 percent, on
Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
* Equities across the globe rallied after the U.S. Federal
Reserve surprised investors after the close of European markets
on Wednesday by postponing the start of a reduction in its
massive monetary stimulus, saying it wanted to wait for more
evidence of solid economic growth.
* At 0620 GMT, futures for Britain's FTSE 100 were
1.2 percent higher.
* In the previous session, the UK blue chip index closed
down 11.35 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,558.82 points. The index
is up more than 11 percent so far this year.
* ASOS - The fast-growing British online fashion
retailer said on Thursday it expects a small beat to forecasts
for year profit, helped by another jump in quarterly sales and
better margins.
* UNITED UTILITIES - The company said current trading
was in line with the group's expectations for the six months
ending September 30 and it remained firmly on track to deliver
its 2010-15 regulatory outperformance targets.
* On the macroeconomic front, UK retail sales numbers, due
at 0830 GMT, are forecast to have risen by 0.4 percent
month-on-month in August and by 3.3 percent year-on-year.
* A Confederation of British Industry survey due at 1000 GMT
is expected to show the factory orders balance rose to 2 in
September, compared with zero previously.
* Across the Atlantic, focus will be on U.S. first-time
claims for jobless benefits for the week ended Sept. 14.
Economists predict a total of 330,000 new filings, compared with
292,000 in the previous week.
* Brent crude rose toward $111 a barrel on Thursday,
extending gains for a second day after the Fed's move to keep
its stimulus programme intact.
* London copper jumped to a three-week high, stretching its
gains into a second straight session.
