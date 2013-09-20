LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open lower on Friday, with futures down by 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open, steadying near a one month high. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 1 percent, or 66.57 points, at 6,625.39 points on Thursday, tracking a global equity rally after the U.S Federal Reserve surprised investors by keeping an economic stimulus programme of bond buybacks unchanged.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is selling shares worth about 630 million pounds ($1 billion) in insurer Direct Line Group, putting it on course to shed all of its holding well before a regulatory deadline to do so.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GlaxoSmithKline and Theravance's new inhaled lung drug Relvar has been recommended for approval in Europe, Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Thursday.

* JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON : The insurance company has agreed to buy Tower Watson's reinsurance brokerage business for $250 million.

* FOXTONS : Private-equity backed British estate agent Foxtons priced its London listing at 230 pence per share on Friday, valuing the company at 649 million pounds ($1 billion).

* SKYEPHARMA : The drug maker said its Flutiform lung drug product had won approval in Japan.

* HOCHSCHILD : The mining group said its Inmaculada project was on track to start in the second quarter of 2014.

* BP : BP Plc sued a Louisiana regulator on Thursday for requiring the company to retrieve anchors lost or buried during cleanup of its 2010 Macondo oil spill, even though the U.S. Coast Guard has said that would hurt the environment in the Gulf of Mexico.

* BG GROUP - BG rose on Thursday amid reports that bidders are lining up a 2.5 billion pound offer for infrastructure assets at the Queensland gas project, according to the Daily Express market report.

* London copper edged up on Friday and was on track to log its largest weekly gain in a year.

