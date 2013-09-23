LONDON, Sept 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 15 points, or 0.2 percent, lower on Monday,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* Futures for the blue-chip index were 0.2 percent
lower at 0621 GMT. The FTSE 100 index closed 28.96 points, or
0.4 percent, lower at 6,596.43 points on Friday.
* On the political front, Angela Merkel won a landslide
personal victory in Germany's election on Sunday. Partial
results put support for her conservative bloc on 42 percent,
their strongest score since 1990, the year of German
unification, and a ringing endorsement of her steady leadership
during the euro zone crisis.
* Mining shares will be in focus after copper prices fell
more than 1 percent, down for a second straight session and
moving further from four-week highs on worries over rising
global supply.
* BP - Britain could be close to agreeing a deal to
ease sanctions that have stopped gas production from the North
Sea's Rhum field, jointly owned by BP and the National Iranian
Oil Co., the Mail on Sunday newspaper said.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - The company said
clients pulled 1.2 billion pounds ($1.92 billion) from its funds
in the two months to the end of August, as investors became
nervous ahead of a decision about the direction of U.S. monetary
policy.
* ICAP - The company may pay less than $100 million
to settle a civil probe into the markets operator's alleged role
in the manipulation of a key interest rate, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the settlement
talks.
* The UK is heading for its best year since the financial
crisis with the value of stock market flotations already at
$7.16 billion this year - more than eight times the amount
raised by the same stage in 2012, according to Dealogic -
boosted by confidence in the economy and support from U.S.
investors, the Financial Times reported.
* Brent crude held above $109 a barrel, paring earlier
losses after robust manufacturing data from China lifted the
outlook for demand from the world's second largest oil consumer.
* The Home Builders' Federation said the number of planning
approvals for new homes jumped 49 percent between April and June
compared with the same period last year, as government schemes
to boost mortgage approvals helped build confidence in the
housing market, according to the Financial Times.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.6250 British pounds)