European shares slip for 4th straight day as Aggreko, Casino sink
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.
(Adds company news item, futures) March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday. * SHAWBROOK: British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Tuesday it had rejected an improved proposal be bought by two private equity firms for 825 million pounds ($1 billion). * DIRECT LINE: British insurer Direct Line reported a 22 percent fall in full-year operating profit on Tuesday, after the government changed the way personal injury claims are
March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO/BOOKER: The hefty savings that can be made by reducing food waste are one of the factors behind Tesco's 3.7 billion pound ($4.5 billion) takeover offer for wholesaler Booker, the British supermarket chain's chief executive says. * BRITAIN RETAIL: British consumers are cutting back on non-essential spending as the impact of last year's Brexit vote pushe