LONDON, Sept 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures on the index were flat at 0614 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney sees no need for more bond-buying by the central bank given the signs of recovery in the British economy, a regional newspaper quoted him as saying. He told another newspaper that unemployment levels in cities beyond London and underemployment will be looked into before deciding on raising interest rates.

* British house prices rose strongly for the fifth straight month in September, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, as prices climbed in all regions and London prices hit record highs.

* Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne has asked the Bank of England to play a bigger role in ensuring that his controversial "Help to Buy" housing programme does not cause a new property boom.

* The UK blue chip index closed 4.06 points, or 0.1 percent, higher at 6,565.59 points on Thursday after falling to a low of 6,535.78 earlier in the session. The index is up more than 11 percent so far this year.

* Overnight, the S&P 500 and Dow snapped five-day losing streaks and Asian shares ticked up after U.S. jobless claims data pointed to an improving labour market, but the lack of progress in budget and debt negotiations in Washington kept investors on edge.

* U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and to increase borrowing authority to avoid a historic default.

* The Federal Reserve confused financial markets over scaling back its bond buying, four top officials said on Thursday, with one arguing the central bank should link tapering to drops in the jobless rate and another calling for a broad remake of strategy.

* Friday's data calendar features euro zone sentiment indicators at 0900 GMT and U.S. personal consumption expenditure figures at 1230 GMT.

* Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta returns from a visit to New York on Friday to face the threat of a government collapse following renewed threats from Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party to pull out of his fragile coalition.

* G4S - The world's biggest security firm, will team up with French group Oberthur Technologies to bid for a 1 billion pound ($1.61 billion) contract to supply Britain's next wave of banknotes, a source familiar with the situation said.

* ASTRAZENECA : The drugmaker the marketing authorisation application for naloxegol has been accepted by European medicines agency.

* SERCO - The global outsourcing group could be investigated by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alongside rival G4S after an audit showed they charged for tagging criminals who were either dead, in prison or never tagged at all.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134