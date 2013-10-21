LONDON Oct 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up as much as 29 points, or 0.4 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top share index hit a one-month high on Friday, with miners cheered by news of improving economic growth in China and with insurer Prudential boosted by buoyant business at an Asia-focused peer.

* BHP BILLITON : The Global miner said on Monday it has given up nine oil and gas exploration blocks in India due to its inability to carry out exploration operations there.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : British finance minister George Osborne said his ministry was actively looking at breaking up the state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland to create a "bad bank" to house its problem loans, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.

* ROYAL MAIL : Britain's Royal Mail was valued by some investment banks 50 percent higher than last week's public sale price, a newspaper reported, adding to a debate over whether the postal service was sold off too cheaply.

* QINETIQ : The defence technology firm could be broken up after bosses at the former Ministry of Defence research arm put its American division up for sale, according to various newspapers.

* British companies posted lower than expected dividend growth in the third quarter, with total payouts for the year now set to be below 2012's record level, a study showed on Monday.

