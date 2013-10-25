LONDON Oct 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
* The UK blue chip index closed up 38.70 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,713.18
points on Thursday, its first close above 6,700 since May.
* In terms of domestic economic data, UK preliminary third-quarter GDP is
set for release at 0830 GMT.
* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced on Thursday that the
British central bank would expand the liquidity facilities it offers to banks
and consider allowing non-banks access.
* BARCLAYS : The bank breached a derivative agreement with a Black
Diamond Capital Management unit and must return an estimated $297 million in
collateral to the hedge fund, a divided New York state appeals court ruled on
Thursday.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The bank is expected to name Morgan
Stanley as the lead underwriter for a proposed initial public offering of
its U.S. subsidiary, Citizens Financial Group Inc, according to people familiar
with the matter.
* G4S : The world's biggest security services firm said its UK chief
executive Richard Morris has resigned and been replaced by the group's chief
operating officer Eddie Ashton.
* ARM HOLDINGS : IBM has licensed new ARM Technology for
custom chips aimed at networking and communications.
* BHP BILLITON : The miner said Nicola Kleynhans has resigned as
deputy company secretary.
