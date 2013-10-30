LONDON Oct 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.2 percent by 0728 GMT before the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The fact that the U.S. economy has been seeing growth, though muted, has convinced many in the market that the Federal Reserve will delay trimming its stimulus spending, which has underpinned equities for months, into next year. The Fed is set to release a statement at 1800 GMT after a two-day meeting.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 48.91 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,774.73 on Tuesday, its highest close since May 22.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend - Fresnillo and ITV - will knock 0.25 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

* J SAINSBURY, TESCO : Sainsbury will take its spat over price comparisons with Tesco to Britain's high court, challenging a ruling by the advertising watchdog in favour of its rival.

* ROYAL MAIL - The postal network is heading for an even more debilitating shutdown on Nov. 4 after 5,500 staff in the Post Office said that they were to follow 115,000 of their former co-workers at the Royal Mail out on strike, the media reported.

* ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca said on it was advancing its experimental biotech drug benralizumab into final-stage clinical trials for severe uncontrolled asthma.

* NEXT : Next, Britain's second biggest clothing retailer, edged up its year profit guidance after posting third-quarter sales a touch above expectations.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays' profits fell 26 percent in the latest quarter from a year ago after earnings at its investment bank more than halved due to a slowdown in capital markets.

* STANDARD LIFE : Standard Life posted a one fifth increase in sales of long-term savings products during the first three quarters of 2013 as it flagged an expected boost from the introduction of automatic enrolment of UK employees to company pension schemes.

* PEARSON : The publisher reiterated its full-year guidance after reporting nine month underlying sales up 2 percent due to a strong performance in its professional and emerging markets divisions.

* PETROFAC : Petrofac said it has been awarded a $650 million Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) project in Algeria.

* VODAFONE : Telecom New Zealand and Vodafone have picked up the majority of management rights to the country's 700 megahertz spectrum as competition heats up to bring high-speed 4G broadband services to users in rural areas.

