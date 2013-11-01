LONDON Nov 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5
* The FTSE 100 closed down 0.7 percent, or 46.27 points, at 6,731.43 points,
ending a 5-day winning streak on Thursday, with a drop in the share prices of
oil major Shell and chemicals maker Croda knocking Britain's
benchmark equity index down from 5-month highs.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The part state-owned UK lender said on
Friday it would create an internal "bad bank" to manage the run-down of its
riskiest assets after the government stopped short of ordering a full break up.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne said on Friday he wholeheartedly
supported plans by Royal Bank of Scotland to create an internal bad bank to
manage the run-down of its riskiest assets.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA : The miner has agreed to sell its majority stake
in an undeveloped copper mine in Papua New Guinea for $125 million to
Australia-based PanAust Ltd, after more ambitious plans for the project
were scaled back.
* MEGGITT : The British aircraft parts supplier lowered its
full-year revenue guidance after trading over the last four months had been
slightly below its expectations.
* RECKITT BENCKISER : The household goods-maker rose on Thursday amid
re-heated speculation that its pharmaceutical division was attracting interest
from drugmakers including Shire, according to the FT market report.
* ASHMORE GROUP : The emerging market-focused fund manager is
engaged in discussions to offload its majority stake in a Saudi waste management
firm, two sources aware of the plan said, with a sale likely seen raising about
$250-$350 million for the fund manager.
* F&C : The fund firm posts a 2.4 percent fall in assets to 90.1
billion pounds in September from June this year, while net inflows rose for the
nine month period to September.
* DIRECT LINE : The car insurer reports Q3 opreating profit up 6.1
percent.
* BERENDSEN : The textile maintenance firm's third-quarter revenue
rises 9 percent.
* GULF KEYSTONE : The oil explorer says Akri-Bijeel block is
commercial.
* CLARKSON : The shipping services firm has acquired gibb tools for a
maximum total consideration of 12.7 million pounds.
* STERLING ENERGY : The oil and gas company signs a partnership deal
for Madagascar exploration.
* DS SMITH : The UK packaging company says it is trading in line
with management expectations.
ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)
0830 Swiss Oct PMI
PMI: Expected 55.5 Prior 55.3
0928 UK Oct Manufacturing PMI
Index: Expected 56.1 Prior 56.7
1220 U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker Delivers Remarks
1230 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry Speaks
1400 U.S. ISM for October
Manufacturing index: Expected 55.0 Prior 56.2
N/A Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Charles Plosser Appears
on CNBC
N/A U.S. Auto Sales for October
Annualized sales of car: Expected 5.30 mln Prior 5.24 mln
Annualized sales of trucks: Expected 6.60 mln Prior 6.41 mln
