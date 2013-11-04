LONDON Nov 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 21 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Monday,
* The UK blue chip index closed up 3.31 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,734.74 points on Friday. The index hit a
five-month high at 6,819 earlier last week and is up 12 percent
from June.
* In terms of domestic economic data, the UK Markit/CIPS
October PMI construction sector survey is set for release at
0930 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
HSBC issues a trading update
WEIR GROUP issues a trading update
