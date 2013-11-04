LONDON Nov 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening higher on Monday, with futures up 0.5
percent by 0737 GMT before the cash market open, following
robust data out of China. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* Activity in China's services sector expanded at the
fastest pace in 13 months in October, offering further
indications that the economy has stabilised, though activity in
some important areas including new orders slowed.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 3.31 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,734.74 points on Friday. The index hit a
five-month high at 6,819 earlier last week and is up 12 percent
from June.
* In terms of domestic economic data, the UK Markit/CIPS
October PMI construction sector survey is set for release at
0930 GMT.
* Britain's business association, the CBI, revised up its
forecast for the country's economic growth next year to 2.4
percent on Sunday, predicting a rebound in business and housing
investment.
* CENTRICA : The British energy supplier is likely to
drop plans to build a 2 billion pound ($3.2 billion) wind farm
because of insufficient government subsidies, the Telegraph
reported on Sunday, citing three sources.
* HSBC : The bank is expected to report a 10 percent
rise in quarterly profit on Monday as Europe's biggest bank
benefits from cost cuts and the absence of a big provision to
cover a fine last year.
* DIRECT LINE : Asian investors including China's
Ping An are circling the remaining 28.5 percent stake in Direct
Line that is owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, the
Independent on Sunday said.
* MARKS & SPENCER : Bill Adderley, the founder of
Dunelm who was last week revealed to hold a 3 percent
stake in Marks & Spencer, has given his backing to chief
executive Marc Bolland despite the continuing struggles of the
company's clothing business, the Sunday Telegraph said.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The new chief executive of
RBS, Ross McEwan, is in advanced discussions with the Treasury
about the cancellation of the bank's 'B' shares to help give the
bank a more normal capital structure, the Sunday Telegraph said.
Also, RBS could pull out of Ireland unless it can find a
viable future for its troubled Ulster Bank subsidiary within six
months, the Sunday Times reported. Although a review of the
business will seek a "viable and sustainable business model" for
Ulster Bank, more radical solutions, including a complete
withdrawal, have not been ruled out.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The bank's buyout arm is
preparing to sell its stake in the outdoor retail chain Mountain
Warehouse, which it has owned since 2010, the Sunday Times
reported.
* WM MORRISON : The grocer is working on a plan to
raise hundreds of millions of pounds by selling off some of its
stores in sale-and-leaseback deals, the Sunday Telegraph said.
* VEDANTA RESOURCES : The Zambian arm of the mining
company plans to cut at least 1,529 jobs by March, the chief
executive of the unit said on Friday, as the firm automates its
mines in Africa's top copper producer.
* WATER SUPPLIERS: British Prime Minister David Cameron will
take action to help households struggling to meet rising water
bills, his spokesman said on Friday in a signal that Britain's
biggest water companies will face greater political scrutiny
over pricing.
* ENERGY FIRMS: George Osborne is finalising a plan to cut
household energy bills by up to 75 pounds a year by removing
charges to support green power projects and home insulation
schemes, the Sunday Times said.
* WEIR : The British engineer said third-quarter
revenues and profit had been below expectations due to project
delays in the mining industry and a slower than forecast
recovery in its oil and gas division.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.6281 British pounds)