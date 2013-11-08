LONDON Nov 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 30-32 points, or as much as 0.5 percent lower, on Friday according to
* The UK blue chip index closed down 44.47 points, 0.7 percent, at 6,697.22
points on Thursday, retreating further from a five-month high of 6,819 hit last
and shaving its gain for 2013 to 13.6 percent.
* U.S. October non-farm payrolls figures, set for release at 1330 GMT, will
be scrutinised for more clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to
reduce the $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme which has underpinned
equity markets.
Economists forecast 125,000 jobs were created in October, slowing from
148,000 jobs in September.
* Data on Thursday showed U.S. growth accelerated to 2.8 percent in the
third quarter, well above economists' forecast for 2.0 percent growth. Some
investors took the view the robust data could bring forward the timeline for
when the Fed starts to scale back stimulus.
* Also likely to impact sentiment, Standard & Poor's has downgraded its
credit rating on France one notch to 'AA' from 'AA+'.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ROLLS-ROYCE issues a trading update
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES reports third-quarter results
