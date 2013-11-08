LONDON Nov 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
lower on Friday, with futures down 0.6 percent by 0731 GMT ahead of the
* The UK blue chip index closed down 44.47 points, 0.7 percent, at 6,697.22
points on Thursday, retreating further from a five-month high of 6,819 hit last
and shaving its gain for 2013 to 13.6 percent.
* U.S. October non-farm payrolls figures, set for release at 1330 GMT, will
be scrutinised for more clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to
reduce the $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme which has underpinned
equity markets.
Economists forecast 125,000 jobs were created in October, slowing from
148,000 jobs in September.
* Data on Thursday showed U.S. growth accelerated to 2.8 percent in the
third quarter, well above economists' forecast for 2.0 percent growth. Some
investors took the view the robust data could bring forward the timeline for
when the Fed starts to scale back stimulus.
* Also likely to impact sentiment, Standard & Poor's has downgraded its
credit rating on France one notch to 'AA' from 'AA+'.
* A stronger-than-expected rebound in China's exports in October added to a
run of indicators suggesting the world's second-largest economy has found its
footing.
* Hiring in Britain grew strongly last month and salaries rose at the
fastest pace in six years, a survey showed, the latest sign of strength in the
economy that raises questions about the Bank of England's suggested timing of an
interest rate hike.
* ROLLS-ROYCE : The company lifted its profit guidance for its defence
aerospace unit and forecasted profits in its marine unit to be broadly flat this
year, adding that its current trading was in line with expectations.
* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP : The company said third-quarter
profit more than doubled as its Spanish carrier Iberia started to show signs of
recovery, adding to another strong performance from British Airways.
Also, IAG's October traffic rose 8.9 percent.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : A unit of RBS agreed to pay more than $150
million to settle civil charges alleging it misled investors in a financial
crisis-era subprime mortgage product, U.S. regulators said.
* ASTRAZENECA : Europe's medicines regulator has written to
AstraZeneca asking it to provide more information about a U.S. probe into a
clinical trial of the company's new heart drug Brilinta.
