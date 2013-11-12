LONDON Nov 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to slightly higher on Tuesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were flat by 0729 GMT. Earlier, financial bookmakers had forecast again of 5 to 9 points on the FTSE, or as much as 0.1 percent.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 19.95 points, or 0.3 percent higher, at 6,728.37 points in the previous session, inching closer to a five-month high of 6,819 hit last week.

* New British government incentives to support the housing market boosted the number of people wanting to buy homes last month and helped to push prices to an 11-year high, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* VODAFONE GROUP - The world's second-largest mobile operator plans to spend 7 billion pounds ($11.18 billion) on its networks following the sale of its U.S. business, ramping up investment after it posted a record fall in quarterly organic service revenue.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - An experimental drug from GlaxoSmithKline, designed to fight heart disease in a new way, failed to meet its main goal in the first of two big late-stage clinical studies, the company said on Tuesday.

* BP - Russia's top crude oil producer Rosneft said its board had approved deals to sell oil product cargoes to BP worth over $6 billion, on top of a previous deal to sell oil worth $5.3 billion.

* RESOLUTION - British life group Resolution saw new business growth constrained by its Heritage business which offset a strong performance form the core UK unit.

* LAND SECURITIES - The company said Cressida Hogg and Edward Bonham Carter will join its board of directors.

* TALKTALK TELECOM - The company said 167,000 customers took its TV service in the second quarter, putting it on track for nearly 1 million by end-March 2014, and enabling it to raise full-year revenue growth guidance to at least 3 percent from 2 percent.

* Brent crude futures dropped towards $106 per barrel on expectations of a large increase in U.S. oil inventories, while investors eyed possible economic reforms to be announced by Chinese leaders later in the day.

* London copper slipped from one-week highs hit the session before, as traders showed caution ahead of indications on policy from top consumers China and the United States.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)