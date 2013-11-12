European shares inch higher, masking big moves from Adidas, EDF
* Banks supported by U.S. interest rate expectations (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Nov 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to slightly higher on Tuesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Futures for the index were flat by 0729 GMT. Earlier, financial bookmakers had forecast again of 5 to 9 points on the FTSE, or as much as 0.1 percent.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 19.95 points, or 0.3 percent higher, at 6,728.37 points in the previous session, inching closer to a five-month high of 6,819 hit last week.
* New British government incentives to support the housing market boosted the number of people wanting to buy homes last month and helped to push prices to an 11-year high, a survey showed on Tuesday.
* VODAFONE GROUP - The world's second-largest mobile operator plans to spend 7 billion pounds ($11.18 billion) on its networks following the sale of its U.S. business, ramping up investment after it posted a record fall in quarterly organic service revenue.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - An experimental drug from GlaxoSmithKline, designed to fight heart disease in a new way, failed to meet its main goal in the first of two big late-stage clinical studies, the company said on Tuesday.
* BP - Russia's top crude oil producer Rosneft said its board had approved deals to sell oil product cargoes to BP worth over $6 billion, on top of a previous deal to sell oil worth $5.3 billion.
* RESOLUTION - British life group Resolution saw new business growth constrained by its Heritage business which offset a strong performance form the core UK unit.
* LAND SECURITIES - The company said Cressida Hogg and Edward Bonham Carter will join its board of directors.
* TALKTALK TELECOM - The company said 167,000 customers took its TV service in the second quarter, putting it on track for nearly 1 million by end-March 2014, and enabling it to raise full-year revenue growth guidance to at least 3 percent from 2 percent.
* Brent crude futures dropped towards $106 per barrel on expectations of a large increase in U.S. oil inventories, while investors eyed possible economic reforms to be announced by Chinese leaders later in the day.
* London copper slipped from one-week highs hit the session before, as traders showed caution ahead of indications on policy from top consumers China and the United States.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)
* Banks supported by U.S. interest rate expectations (Adds details, closing prices)
* Healthcare stocks slide again following Trump comments (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 8 European shares traded flat on Wednesday in early deals, the modest move masking significant results-driven gains from German sportswear company Adidas and British security company G4S among others, on a busy day for European earnings.