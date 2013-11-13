LONDON Nov 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, with futures down 0.5 percent at 0734 GMT before the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed little changed on Tuesday, down 1.58 points at 6,726.79. The index, which hit a five-month high of 6,819 on Oct. 30, is up 14.1 percent in 2013.

* UK unemployment numbers, set for release at 0930 GMT, will prove a focus on Wednesday, with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney having tied the data to interest rates. The September ILO unemployment rate looks set to remain at 7.7 percent.

* Carney is likely to stress on Wednesday that he is in no rush to raise interest rates despite a marked brightening in Britain's economic outlook over the past three months.

The central bank will release fresh forecasts at 1030 GMT, when it looks set to revise up its growth outlook and predict lower unemployment and inflation than three months ago, reflecting data that show Britain's recovery is strengthening.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely BSkyB, GlaxoSmithKline, Marks & Spencer, and Royal Dutch Shell will knock 11.6 points off the index on Wednesday.

* J SAINSBURY : The grocer posted a 7 percent rise in first-half profit, outperforming rivals as a strategy focused on own brand products while investing in fast growing online and convenience channels chimed with consumers.

* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton will post lower nickel production in the current quarter after a minor earthquake closed down operations at its Perseverance mine in western Australia.

* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP : British Airways, a unit of International Airlines Group, said it will continue to fight its former employees battling to recoup money from the airline's pensions fund, after the first of the cases to come to court has been judged in the employee's favour, the Telegraph said.

* BRITISH LAND : The developer posted a 4.5 percent rise in first-half net asset value, and said it had fully invested the proceeds from an equity raising earlier this year, which it expects to boost 2013/14 earnings.

* ICAP : The broker said its half-year revenue fell 1 percent, slightly behind analyst expectations, as lower volumes in euro markets offset increased volatility in U.S. interest rates.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : The company reported a 6 percent rise in profits in its fiscal first half, in line with analysts' expectations, supported by an uptick in capital raising on its markets.

* SSE : The energy supplier, one of Britain's big six utilities under fire from politicians for hiking bills, said first-half profit fell 12 percent after the part of its business which supplies households slumped to a loss.

* TULLOW OIL : The firm confirmed it had restarted operations in northern Kenya on Nov. 8 after reaching an agreement with local leaders to prevent a repeat of protests that halted work last month.

* CENTRICA : Britain's Rough gas storage site has experienced an outage, operator Centrica said in a market note on Tuesday night.

