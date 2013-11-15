LONDON Nov 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen edging
up at the open on Friday, with December futures on the index up 0.1
percent at 0725 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 36.13 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,666.13
on Thursday.
* VEDANTA RESOURCES : The mining conglomerate reported a fall in core
earnings and revenue for the first half of the year.
* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP : The airlines group on Friday raised
its 2015 operating profit target by 12.5 percent, due to expected growth from
British Airways (BA) and Vueling and the recovery of Iberia.
* SABMiller : The brewer has re-appointed John Manser as acting
chairman due to a deterioration in the health of chairman Graham Mackay, it said
on Friday.
* BARCLAYS : The British bank said on Thursday it was cutting 1,700
jobs in its UK network as automation increases across its branches.
* AVIVA : The insurance group is seeking an exit from a 1 billion
pounds ($1.61 billion) portfolio of toxic liabilities which include the bulk of
its exposure to historic asbestos-related claims, Sky reported.
* WPP : The Daily Mail cited rumours that chief executive Martin
Sorrell is lining up a $25-a-share cash offer for Interpublic Group of Cos
, home to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb.
Interpublic's shares closed up 1.4 percent at $17.3.
* INFINIS ENERGY The private equity-backed renewable energy
generator priced its London stock market listing at 260 pence per share the
bottom of its original 260p to 310p per share range.
* CAPE : The British energy services firm warned on Friday full year
profits would be below expectations due to unspecified problems with a project
in Qatar.
* NATIONWIDE : Britain's biggest customer-owned lender reported a
155 percent rise in underlying profit in the first half of its fiscal year,
benefiting from increased lending and customers switching to it from rivals.
* LADBROKES : The British bookmaking group said it remained on track
to hit latest analyst profit forecasts for the year, responding to speculation
that it could be forced to cut estimates again because of unfavourable sports
results.
($1 = 0.6215 British pounds)