LONDON Nov 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
slightly lower on Monday, with futures down 0.1 percent by 0733 GMT
before the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 27.31 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,693.44
points on Friday after the Federal Reserve's chairman-designate Janet Yellen
defended the bank's quantitative easing programme, dispelling concerns about an
early reduction of the asset purchases.
The UK benchmark, which is nearly 2 percent down from a five-month high of
6,819 hit at the end of October, is up 13.5 percent in 2013.
* Investors' focus this week will be on the minutes from the Fed's October
policy meeting on Wednesday, which could provide clues as to the timing of the
U.S. central bank's likely to move to start scaling back its stimulus programme.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP, ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Lloyds
Banking Group has agreed to sell fund management arm Scottish Widows Investment
Partnership to Aberdeen Asset Management for around 660 million pounds ($1.1
billion)paid mostly in shares.
* CAPITA : Capita Chief Executive Paul Pindar is to step down in
early 2014 after 26 years at the firm, Britain's largest outsourcing company
said. It also said that it is on track to deliver strong growth in 2013.
* BT, SEVERN TRENT : Liv Garfield, the BT executive who has
spearheaded the roll-out of a fibre network across Britain, is to step down
early next year to become the chief executive of Severn Trent.
* Fears that Britain's housing stimulus schemes are inflating a price bubble
look overblown according to research by property website Rightmove, which cited
evidence of strict lending criteria.
* Britain's biggest banks have warned the Chancellor that the lack of an end
date to his flagship "Help to Buy" programme could cause serious distortion in
the housing market, the Telegraph reported.
* British households have turned much more gloomy about their personal
finances as news of big increases in their power bills appears to have
compounded worries about low pay growth, a survey showed.
* UK PUB CHAINS: After years of waiting on the sidelines, Britain's major
pub chains have finally spotted an opening in Ireland, hoping tumbling property
prices will give them a chance to expand into a neighbouring market they never
managed to crack.
* JOHN LEWIS : The traditional Christmas sales surge began at
Britain's biggest department store group last week with an 11.7 percent increase
on the previous week.
* ITV : ITV is favourite to take the spoils in a battle with the BBC
over rights to highlights of the European Champions League, the Sunday Telegraph
reported. The terrestrial broadcasters are in the final stages of the
competition for the secondary rights, after BT's defeat of ITV and BskyB
in the auction of live European rights.
* SAGA: Saga, the over-fifties travel agent and insurer, is set to press the
button on a bumper stock market float, the Sunday Times reported. Saga's owners
last week interviewed 10 investment banks jockeying to handle the sale that
could value the company as high as 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion).
* The government is facing demands that privatisations are made much more
transparent so that the sale of taxpayer stakes in the Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group do not spark the controversy
surrounding the sale of Royal Mail, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
* PREMIER OIL : One of the biggest investors in Premier Oil,
Schroders, has urged the company to slash its exposure to Falkland Islands oil
fields just weeks after the exploration company increased its stakes there, the
Sunday Times said.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : Naguib Kheraj, one of the City's most
influential financiers, is in talks to join the board of bank Standard
Chartered, the Sunday Times reported.
* TESCO : Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Friday recalled an
ice cream product after pain relief tablets were found in two of its own-brand
chocolate and nut cones.
* ROLLS-ROYCE : Rolls-Royce said on Sunday it had won a $5 billion
order from Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways for Trent XWB engines to power 50 Airbus
A350 aircraft.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.6215 British pounds)