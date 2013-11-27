LONDON Nov 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to down by 4 points or 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.9 percent, or 58.40 points, at 6,636.22 points on Tuesday.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK Q3 GDP final figures are due to be released, along with U.S. initial jobless claims and durable goods statistics.

* GERMANY: Two months after Merkel's landslide election victory, Germany's two biggest political forces clinched a deal overnight and a new government should be formed before the end of the year.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Britain's Serious Fraud Office is considering the possibility of launching a criminal investigation into allegations that Royal Bank of Scotland mistreated struggling small businesses, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the matter.

* AMEC : British engineer Amec is eyeing a takeover of U.S.-listed engineering company Foster Wheeler AG in a potential deal that could create a 5 billion pound ($8 billion) energy services group, The Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

* London copper was little changed on Wednesday as markets lost direction ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, but prices were set for their biggest monthly fall since June on expectations of improving supply.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

COMPASS GROUP Final results

UNITED UTILITIES H1 results

ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY Final results

FINDEL H1 results

FIRST PROPERTY H1 results

HOGG ROBINSON H1 results

SHAFTESBURY Final results

TELFORD HOMES H1 results

