LONDON Dec 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 3 to 4 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* Miners and oil companies led Britain's FTSE 100 62.90 points lower, down 1
percent, at 6,532.43 on Tuesday after strong economic data prompted investors to
bet that equity-friendly central bank stimulus would soon be reduced.
* EX-DIVIDENDS - Associated British Foods, Aberdeen Asset Management
, Land Securities, London Stock Exchange National Grid
, SABMiller and Severn Trent will go ex-dividend on
Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend
payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect
of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers will take 3.88 points off
the index.
* INSURERS - British insurers including Legal & General, Prudential
, Aviva, Standard Life and the insurance unit of Lloyds
plan to invest a combined 25 billion pounds ($41 billion) in transport
and energy projects over the next five years, the finance ministry said on
Wednesday.
* BP - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may have been too
harsh when it banned BP Plc from lucrative federal contracts as
punishment for its 2010 Macondo oil spill, the United Kingdom and prominent
business groups said on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS PLC PRELIM
CONSORT MEDICAL PLC H1
INTERNATIONAL GREETINGS PLC H1
THE LOCAL SHOPPING REIT PLC FINAL
NUMIS CORPORATION PLC PRELIM
POLAR CAPITAL TECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC H1
POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC H1
THE SAGE GROUP PLC PRELIM
SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC H1
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC TRADING
TESCO PLC Q3 TRADE
