LONDON Dec 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 16 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index ended down 22.46 points, or 0.3 percent, at
6,509.97 points on Wednesday, its lowest close since Oct. 14. The index is
currently down 2.1 percent this week, putting it on course for its biggest
weekly drop since late June.
* Investors were eyeing central bank rate decisions later in the day. While
the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are likely to hold off any
fresh policy action, the ECB's new staff forecasts will be in focus for signs of
prolonged price weakness that could lead it to act again next year.
* For the first time since taking office in 2010, finance minister George
Osborne is set to present a more upbeat message about Britain's finances and
economy in a budget update on Thursday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
EASYJET : publishes traffic figures
