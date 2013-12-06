LONDON Dec 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 2 to 4 points, or as much as 0.06 percent,
higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* Futures for the UK blue chip index were 0.3
percent higher in early trading.
* The index ended 11.64 points, or 0.2 percent, lower at
6,498.33 points on Thursday, its lowest close in more than three
weeks and a drop for a fifth straight session. However, it is
still up more than 10 percent so far this year.
* Investors await U.S. jobs data, due at 1330 GMT, for hints
about the timing of the U.S. central bank's likely move to trim
stimulus. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by
180,000 last month, down from October's gain of 204,000 jobs.
The unemployment rate is forecast to slip a tenth of a
percentage point to 7.2 percent.
* UNILEVER - The consumer products giant aims to
cut the number of individual products it sells by 30 percent by
the end of 2014 to become more efficient and navigate a global
economic slowdown it admits it was slow to confront.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The company said on Thursday
it has canceled a proposed gas-to-liquids plant in Louisiana
less than two years after the plan surfaced as costs rose and
the company reins in spending.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The bank announced the
sale of a portfolio of Irish retail mortgages for a cash
consideration of 257 million pounds.
* ASTRAZENECA - The European Commission has approved
the drugmaker's intranasal four-strain influenza vaccine Fluenz
Tetra.
* Brent futures edged higher above $111 a barrel on Friday
after a two-day drop as severe weather cut oil production in
Europe and the United States.
* DOMINO'S PIZZA - Britain's biggest pizza delivery
firm said on Friday its Chief Executive Lance Batchelor had
decided to quit the firm and would leave next year.
* BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS - The company said its
earnings were likely to increase towards the top of the range of
analysts' current expectations.
