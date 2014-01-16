European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
LONDON Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 7 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue-chip index rose to its highest closing level in eight months on Wednesday, ending up by 0.8 percent, or 53 points, at 6,819.86 points.
* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto reported big increases in the production of iron ore and other minerals in 2013, betting China's massive economic growth will provide a ready market for decades to come.
* UK HOUSING MARKET: Expectations of future rises in British house prices strengthened again last month, driven by a shortage of new homes on the market, a survey showed on Thursday, although its headline price measure slipped.
* BANK OF ENGLAND/FOREIGN EXCHANGE: Bank of England representatives discussed the process of setting foreign exchange benchmarks with senior currency dealers at major investment banks in April 2012, more than a year before regulators launched official probes into alleged rate manipulation, according to a Freedom of Information Request made by Reuters.
* London copper steadied near a one-week high on Thursday.
* SVG CAPITAL : Aegon is to sell its 7.5 percent stake in SVG Capital.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AB FOODS Q1 TRADING UPDATE
EXPERIAN TRADING UPDATE
(Adds company news item) March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * SIG: British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning. * OCADO: Ocado , the British online supermarket that h
March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday. * AMEC FOSTER WHEELER-JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Wood Group has agreed to buy rival Amec Foster Wheeler for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion),