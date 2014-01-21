Basic resource, oil stock rally drives European share rise
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
LONDON Jan 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.3 percent by 0732 GMT before the cash market open.
* Asian shares rose on Tuesday after the Chinese central bank offered emergency funds to cool money market rates and ease the country's latest cash crunch.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 7.43 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,836.73 points on Monday, having hit an eight-month high at 6,840 points on Friday.
* In terms of domestic economic data, January CBI trends orders are due at 1100 GMT.
* The International Monetary Fund is set to upgrade its growth forecast for the UK more than any other major economy, according to media reports.
* UNILEVER : The consumer goods maker reported a decline in full-year turnover, as sales were hit by a slowdown in some emerging markets.
* SABMILLER : The brewer reported higher third-quarter sales, helped by increases in lager and soft drinks.
* ROLLS-ROYCE : The engineer is expected to make a public offer on the Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila, a Finnish newspaper reported, citing unnamed investors.
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.