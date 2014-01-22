LONDON Jan 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with March futures on the index up 0.3 percent at 0724 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index touched its highest since May 2013 on Tuesday before pulling back in the afternoon to close flat at 6,834.26 points.

* Shares in Compass Group, the world's biggest catering company, and power producer SSE will go ex-dividend on Wednesday. The effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers will take as much as 2.08 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.

* BHP Billiton posted strong quarterly iron ore, coal and copper output, putting it in a position to meet shareholder pressure for higher capital returns as spending on new projects winds down.

* AB FOODS : Shares in the firm rose 4.2 percent on Tuesday. The Daily Mail's market report attributes the rise to vague rumours that the company is considering floating its Primark discount fashion chain.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : Shares in the Asia-focussed bank rose 2.3 percent on Tuesday, with the Daily Express and the Daily Mail citing takeover speculation.

* LAND SECURITIES : The property firm said on Wednesday it has signed 5.4 million pounds ($8.89 million)worth of investment lettings since 1 October 2013, with a further 5 million pounds ($8.23 million)in solicitors' hands.

* UNILEVER : The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker could review its investment in Britain should the country leave the European Union, the Guardian newspaper reported the chief executive as saying.

* LONDON MINING : The Sierra Leone-focused miner said on Wednesday it produced almost 3.4 million tonnes of iron ore last year, in line with a revised guidance.

* ILO data due at 0930 GMT is expected to show Britain's unemployment fell to 7.3 percent in November, a new 4-1/2-years low.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit