LONDON Jan 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
higher on Wednesday, with March futures on the index up 0.3 percent at
0724 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index touched its highest since May 2013 on Tuesday
before pulling back in the afternoon to close flat at 6,834.26 points.
* Shares in Compass Group, the world's biggest catering company, and
power producer SSE will go ex-dividend on Wednesday. The effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers will take as much as 2.08 points
off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.
* BHP Billiton posted strong quarterly iron ore, coal and copper
output, putting it in a position to meet shareholder pressure for higher capital
returns as spending on new projects winds down.
* AB FOODS : Shares in the firm rose 4.2 percent on Tuesday. The
Daily Mail's market report attributes the rise to vague rumours that the company
is considering floating its Primark discount fashion chain.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : Shares in the Asia-focussed bank rose 2.3
percent on Tuesday, with the Daily Express and the Daily Mail citing takeover
speculation.
* LAND SECURITIES : The property firm said on Wednesday it has
signed 5.4 million pounds ($8.89 million)worth of investment lettings since 1
October 2013, with a further 5 million pounds ($8.23 million)in solicitors'
hands.
* UNILEVER : The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker could review its
investment in Britain should the country leave the European Union, the Guardian
newspaper reported the chief executive as saying.
* LONDON MINING : The Sierra Leone-focused miner said on Wednesday
it produced almost 3.4 million tonnes of iron ore last year, in line with a
revised guidance.
* ILO data due at 0930 GMT is expected to show Britain's unemployment fell
to 7.3 percent in November, a new 4-1/2-years low.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit